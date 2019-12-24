CPD are hiring

CPD are seeking to hire people for two positions.

The successful candidate will be based in CPD’s Sydney or Melbourne office. The position can be part-time or full-time. Remuneration for the position will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate. For further information please contact Shivani Nadan at [email protected] or call (03) 9929 9915.

Candidates should include the following in their application:

Covering letter and CV (not to exceed three pages in total); A sample of writing for a general audience; and Name and details of at least three referees.

Candidates should apply by emailing their application to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Application for Senior Economic Adviser or Event and Communications Coordinator’. The deadline is 11.59pm Sunday 12 January 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Further information on each of the positions can be found below via EthicalJobs.