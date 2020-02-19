John Menadue Oration 2020: Can Australia Deliver? | 30 March, Sydney

We are delighted to let you know that the third John Menadue Oration will be delivered by Professor Megan Davis in Sydney on 30 March 2019.
Professor Megan Davis is Pro Vice Chancellor Indigenous and Professor of Law at the University of New South Wales (UNSW). She is also an Acting Commissioner of the NSW Land and Environment Court and an expert member of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Professor Davis is formerly Chair and expert member of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
Professor Davis’ renowned work on the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in the Australian Constitution will be known to many of you. As a constitutional lawyer and a member of the Referendum Council and the Expert Panel on the Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples in the Constitution, she helped craft the Uluru Statement from the Heart. She is very much the constitutional legal scholar for our times.
Professor Davis is also a Commissioner on the Australian Rugby League Commission and supports the North Queensland Cowboys and the QLD Maroons.
Professor Davis will address the question: ‘Can Australia Deliver?’. This theme builds on Megan’s work, as well as our 2018 Oration ‘Can the State Deliver?’ given by Mariana Mazzucato and 2017 Oration, ‘Can Democracy Deliver?’, delivered by Marty Natalegawa, former Indonesian Foreign Minister.
CPD’s flagship Oration has been named in honour of John Menadue AO, CPD’s founding Chairperson, in recognition of John’s contribution to public policy in Australia and to CPD. John served as Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet under Prime Ministers Gough Whitlam and Malcolm Fraser, was Australia’s Ambassador to Japan and held senior roles in the business community.
Confirm your attendance here.
Leave a Comment