How prepared is our financial system for climate shocks?

The Reserve Bank of Australia has joined with 66 central banks from around the world in urging nations to embrace ambitious emissions targets, warning that global gross domestic product could fall by as much as 25 per cent by the century’s end.

In a report by the Network for Greening the Financial System, the banks compared the impact of different warming scenarios on the global economy.

The findings will now be used by the Australia’s banking regulator to test how prepared our financial system is for climate shocks.

Guest: Travers McLeod, chief executive, Centre for Policy Development

