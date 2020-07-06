Peter Mares: Housing the Australian Nation

CPD Research Committee Member Peter Mares investigated the Australian housing market for ABC Radio National. You can access the four-part series here.

COVID-19 has exposed the failings of Australia’s housing system like never before: rough sleeping, homelessness, the insecurity of renting, and a real estate boom-bust cycle.

Our housing mess can be measured in lost productivity, poor health, high debt and growing inequality.

Writer and researcher Peter Mares visits four capital cities, to investigate what’s gone wrong with housing in Australia, and what we might do about it.