CPD is hiring

CPD is seeking to hire people for three positions.

Project Manager

The successful candidate can be Sydney or Melbourne based. The position can be part-time or full-time. Remuneration for the position will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate. For further information please contact Shivani Nadan at [email protected] or call (03) 9929 9915.

Candidates should include the following in their application:

Covering letter and CV; Name and details of at least two referees.

Candidates should apply by emailing their application to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Application for Project Manager’. Review of applications will begin on 10 July 2020 and will continue until the position is filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Bookkeeper

The successful candidate will be based in CPD’s Sydney or Melbourne office. The position will be part-time (0.1-0.2 FTE) . Remuneration for the position will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate. For further information please contact Shivani Nadan at [email protected] or call (03) 9929 9915.

Candidates should apply by emailing their application to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Application for Bookkeeper’. Review of applications will begin on 8 July, 2020 and will continue until the position has been filled. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.