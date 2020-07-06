Zoe Whitton: Our Energy Future

CPD Board Member Zoe Whitton appeared on Q+A to talk about Australia’s energy future.

You can listen to the program here.

The Federal Government has unveiled its roadmap for Australia’s energy future, shifting focus from coal to gas.

The new plan includes investment in low-emissions technologies, but identifies gas as the most reliable energy source for the transition to renewables. Critics say however that developments in battery storage and renewables have overtaken the need for a transition technology.

So could we be backing the wrong horse? Will the new energy plan benefit all Australians now and into the future?