We’re excited to announce the launch of the Cities and Settlement Knowledge Hub, an online resource for the settlement services sector, service providers, policy makers and other stakeholders. It’s a curated portal that brings together up to date information on employment and settlement services, current data and statistics, reports and more.

The Knowledge Hub is also home to CPD’s evolving work around Community Deals, as well as other content from our Cities and Settlement Initiative (CSI). We intend for it to be a “living” resource, and we welcome any feedback or suggestions for content.

You can access the Knowledge Hub here.

We will also be producing a quarterly digital newsletter which will provide updates on the latest Knowledge Hub content, selected media, and other items of note from the Cities and Settlement Initiative.

As Australia enters a period of growing uncertainty, this initiative is more vital than ever. CPD is excited to be launching this valuable resource at such an important time.