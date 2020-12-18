CPD is Hiring

Come and join the CPD team!

We’re looking to recruit two Advisers or Economists and a Policy Adviser. Read on to see if you fit the bill.

Adviser / Economist

CPD is looking to hire two Advisers or Economists to join our expanding Sustainable Economy team and support other CPD initiatives. The successful candidates will lead quantitative research projects looking into living standards for low-to-middle income households, decarbonisation, regional development, and wellbeing.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

This role offers the opportunity to make a substantial contribution to policy development in Australia, and is an ideal career move for a motivated individual. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a unique culture that will foster your skills, broaden your horizons and engage your passion for ideas.

About the Role

The successful candidate will be based in CPD’s Sydney or Melbourne office. Remote work may be possible. The positions are advertised as full-time, but we support flexible work and will consider part-time for the right candidate. Remuneration for the position is competitive and will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate.

The roles are analytically demanding: we want to bring novel data-driven insights to long-term problems. Previous experience of policymaking is useful, but we are primarily looking for strong analytical skills, intellectual creativity, and an ability to grapple with complex concepts and communicate them well. In practice, this would suit someone with experience analysing Australia’s tax-and-transfer system, labour market outcomes, firm-level industrial organisation, carbon accounting, trade/GVCs, Australian regional development, or other related issues.

Our team enjoys frequent interaction with policymakers in government, media, and the wider policy world. You’ll be joining a close-knit team that delivers real impact at senior levels of policymaking. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a new analytical agenda.

Main duties and responsibilities

undertake original research and economic analysis on incomes, employment, wealth, wellbeing, decarbonisation, and regional development

author research notes and publications, working independently under the direction of senior staff

develop ideas for new avenues of exploration and research

write up the findings of primary analytical work and conduct secondary analysis of relevant literature

build and develop the profile of CPD, including by looking for new avenues of research for the project to deepen and broaden its impact

monitor external policy developments relevant to the research program

occasional out-of-town travel (including overnight travel)

Selection criteria

ability write confidently and clearly

ability to innovate and take the initiative in developing new projects, methodologies, and ideas

strong analytical rigour, with an ability to perform and communicate complex analysis

ability to work at pace on several different projects at once, coordinating multiple agendas and delivering to deadlines

an understanding of the wider economic and social policy context in Australia

experience using statistical software packages to manage large datasets (Stata or R)

understanding and enthusiasm for the Sustainable Economy program

expertise in any of the focus areas of the Sustainable Economy program

Desirable

postgraduate degree, or undergraduate degree combined with relevant work experience

direct experience analysing Australian survey microdata (such as HILDA, LFS, SIH) or using tax-and-transfer microsimulations (such as PolicyMod, CAPITA, MITTS, STINMOD)

experience working directly with policymakers, or in another field that involved making decisions (or advising decision-makers) in a political context

experience in applied research aimed at impacting policy and practice

experience working in a research-intensive organisation

appreciation of the benefits of mixed-methods research

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via email to [email protected] by 5pm AEST on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Applications should include a cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description), a CV, and a sample of writing for a general audience.

We aim to hold interviews in early February. Before a final list of candidates is interviewed, long-listed candidates will be asked to perform a pre-interview task that will involve using Stata or R to analyse a dataset.

The Centre for Policy Development is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds, cultures, genders, abilities and experiences to apply.

Policy Adviser

CPD is looking to hire a policy adviser to join our expanding team. The successful candidate will support research projects across multiple CPD programs.

About the Role

The successful candidate will be based in CPD's Sydney or Melbourne office. Remote work may be possible. The positions are advertised as full-time, but we support flexible work and will consider part-time for the right candidate. Remuneration for the position is competitive and will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate.

Our team enjoys frequent interaction with policymakers in government, media, and the wider policy world. You’ll be joining a close-knit team that delivers real impact at senior levels of policymaking. This is an exciting opportunity to make a genuine contribution to policy development and innovation in Australia.

Main duties and responsibilities

Deliver rigorous quantitative and qualitative analysis and policy recommendations, communicating where possible in plain and accessible language.

Undertake original research, develop ideas for new avenues of exploration, manage and deliver research projects, including scoping policy issues, author research notes and publications, working independently under the direction of senior staff.

Build relationships with stakeholders, identifying and engaging key stakeholders across CPD’s programs.

Edit and arrange peer review, and liaise with the Company’s Research Committee, Fellowship and other experts and stakeholders on current and future projects within the Company’s policy programs.

Work collaboratively with the policy and research team, including interns, fellows and contractors.

Ability to undertake occasional travel (including overnight travel)

Selection criteria

ability write confidently and clearly

ability to innovate and take the initiative in developing new projects, methodologies, and ideas

strong analytical rigour, with an ability to perform and communicate complex analysis

ability to work at pace on several different projects at once, coordinating multiple agendas and delivering to deadlines

an understanding of the wider economic and social policy context in Australia

understanding and enthusiasm for the CPD’s program areas and major initiatives, in particular the Sustainable Economy Program and Early Childhood Development Initiative.

Desirable

postgraduate degree, or undergraduate degree combined with relevant work experience

experience working directly with policymakers, or in another field that involved making decisions (or advising decision-makers) in a political context

experience in applied research aimed at impacting policy and practice

experience working in a research-intensive organisation

appreciation of the benefits of mixed-methods research

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via email to [email protected] by 5pm AEST on Wednesday 27 January 2021. Applications should include a cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description), a CV, and a sample of writing for a general audience.

We aim to hold interviews in early February.

The Centre for Policy Development is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds, cultures, genders, abilities and experiences to apply.