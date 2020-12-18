Third Climate & Recovery Initiative stakeholder roundtable

On 23 November, CPD and our partners convened the third stakeholder roundtable in our Climate & Recovery Initiative (CRI).

The CRI was established in May 2020 to drive a stronger alignment between COVID-19 recovery and climate priorities. The Initiative is co-ordinated by CPD and ClimateWorks Australia, with a steering group that includes Australian Industry Group (AIG), the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), and Pollination. You can read more about the CRI, including detailed information on earlier roundtables and policy proposals here. Each of the roundtables have been held under the Chatham House Rule.

November’s roundtable was an opportunity to consider Australia’s roadmap to COP26 and to highlight how a more ambitious Australian agenda on climate can support recovery and rebuilding priorities into 2021 and beyond. Participants heard directly from Her Excellency Vicki Treadell CMG MCO, British High Commissioner to Australia, on the UK’s ramped up domestic and diplomatic focus on climate ahead of hosting COP26 in November 2021. The group also shared views on how the incoming Biden Administration and a raft of major net zero commitments in Asia could reshape the global climate agenda and Australia’s economic and diplomatic outlook. (We touched on similar themes as part of a CRI public forum hosted immediately prior to the roundtable, which featured remarks from key CRI participants including Geoff Summerhayes, Anna Skarbek and Don Russell).

Further information on the roundtable agenda, participants, proposals and discussion points is available in the briefing pack below. This includes a ‘roadmap to COP26’ which sets out a number of key themes, proposals and options to strengthen Australia’s position over the next 12 months. This roadmap was built around five priorities:

Secure Australia’s position in a green global economy

Vision for jobs and transitions in key regions

Accelerate key investments and accountability mechanisms

Build net zero potential for 2050

Strengthen 2030 targets.

