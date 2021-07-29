On Wednesday 28 July 2021, CPD’s CEO Travers McLeod and Sustainable Economy Program Director Toby Phillips appeared at the inquiry into the prudential regulation of investment in Australia’s export industries. Travers and Toby drew upon CPD’s work on directors’ duties and climate change and the Climate & Recovery Initiative to highlight that structural change driven by climate impacts and decarbonisation will create major challenges, risks and opportunities for many Australian businesses and regions. They also highlighted that risks from a changing climate and changing global demand for carbon-intensive goods are material to the interests of many companies and investors, who have clear duties to consider the financial impacts of climate change.

Watch Travers McLeod’s opening statement here:

Other related links: