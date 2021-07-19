CPD’s Early Childhood Development (ECD) Initiative is pleased to release its first evidence pack: ‘Building the Case for Reform’.

The evidence pack has been adapted from materials prepared by the CPD team for the first two meetings of the ECD Council. This initial pack focuses on early childhood education and care (ECEC) as a key part of the broader ECD system. The pack outlines the opportunity to reposition early childhood development, and particularly ECEC, as a major driver of economic and social outcomes for all Australians, making the case for a ‘guarantee’ to all Australian children and families.

While this evidence pack incorporates ECD Council feedback, it should not be considered representative of an agreed view of the Council, or as representing the views of individual participants or their organisations.

Click here to view the evidence pack:

Links and Related Reading: