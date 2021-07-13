Virtual Workshop on Case Management in the Context of International Migration | 31 May 2021

In May 2021 the Secretariat of the Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration (ADFM) was pleased to co-convene a virtual workshop with the International Detention Coalition (IDC), focused on case management approaches in the context of international migration.

The ADFM Secretariat is pleased to continue to build the Regional Peer-Learning Platform and Program of Learning and Action on Alternatives to Detention of Children in collaboration with the International Detention Coalition.

The latest event in the Regional Peer Learning Platform was a virtual workshop held on 31 May 2021. Around 40 participants came from operational and policy agencies in governments in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand, as well as national and international civil society groups.

Case management has been identified as a topic of significant interest by Regional Platform participants at past sessions. The Virtual Workshop provided space for practical discussion about what makes case management approaches effective, what services are required, and the benefits of using case management approaches in a migration context.

Participants discussed the benefits of using case management approaches in the context of alternatives to detention, and shared some challenges they have faced in their implementation in different countries. The workshop follows on from a successful in person roundtable in November 2019 in Thailand, and a subsequent virtual roundtable on mainstreaming child protection, held in December 2020.

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, we have been pleased to find strong agreement on the utility of the platform and a commitment to continuing to build it together.

