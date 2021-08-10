On Friday 6 August 2021, CPD’s CEO Travers McLeod, CPD Chairperson Terry Moran AC and Senior Policy Advisor Frances Kitt appeared at the Senate Finance and Public Administration Committee’s inquiry into the current capability of the Australian Public Service. Travers, Terry and Frances highlighted the cultural, philosophical, managerial and situational problems with current APS capability. They drew upon CPD’s extensive work in public service capability, including the impact of the efficiency dividend, the effectiveness of big service delivery systems, research on Australian attitudes to democracy and to government, and place-based approaches to service delivery.
Watch CPD at the inquiry here:
|CPD’s submission to the Inquiry
|CPD’s opening statement
