Come and join the CPD team!

CPD is recruiting a Communications Director (full-time or part-time). This is a new key leadership role for an innovative and collaborative individual with experience in media or government relations to build the profile of our work and organisation.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

The role of Communications and Engagement Director offers the opportunity to be a key member of a team making a substantial contribution to policy development in Australia, and is an ideal career move for a motivated individual. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, broaden your horizons and engage your passion for communicating ideas.

CPD is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our capacity to deliver real impact comes from a talented, collaborative team from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We strongly encourage applicants from a diverse range of genders, cultures, abilities and experiences to apply.

We believe our team is our greatest asset and are committed to recruiting and retaining talented and committed individuals. The role is offered on a part time basis in CPD’s Sydney or Melbourne office, with exact hours and days to be agreed with the successful candidate. Remuneration for the position is commensurate with experience and skills.

About the Role

CPD is looking to expand their communications team with this newly created position. We are looking for a leader to work across our programs to develop and deliver an innovative program of communications and external engagement, to build the profile of the organisation and our work.

This is a key hire in the future growth and the evolution of CPD. The organisation is on a growth trajectory and is looking for an experienced, highly adaptable and motivated Communications Director. The focus of the role will be showcasing the work of the organisation to the public and to our stakeholders and partners.

Leading the development and delivery of CPD’s external communications goals, this role will include media outreach, identifying and initiating new communication opportunities, writing and editing, strategic messaging, key audience growth, content creation and stakeholder engagement.

Building a program of external engagement activities to enable a diverse range of voices to contribute to the work of the institute.

Providing strategic communications guidance to CPD staff.

Communications and Engagement Director – Qualifications and Experience

Essential

Extensive experience in media or government relations, including experience developing external communications materials.

Strong credentials and a wide diverse set of contacts in both media and government.

Outstanding writing and editing skills, with experience communicating research and policy to different audiences.

Demonstrated experience in developing and implementing communications and engagement strategies.

Experience training and developing small teams in producing content, building narratives, and developing relationships.

Desirable

Nuanced understanding of politics and the policy making process gained from experience in media, government, policy or think tanks.

Experience supporting a high-performance team with content development, writing, editing and proofreading.

Knowledge of and experience in curating social media presence, audience engagement, tracking influence, building audiences.

How to Apply

Closing date: 10 September 2021 Candidates should apply via email to [email protected] Applications must include the following:

a one page cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description)

a short CV

a sample of writing for a general audience.

You can also access the position description as a PDF: