CPD is hiring a Climate Lead

Come and join the CPD team!

CPD is recruiting for an outstanding Climate Lead

About the Climate Lead role

CPD’s Sustainable Economy program is structured around three major workstreams: decarbonising the Australian economy, embedding broad measures of wellbeing into economic decision making, and developing new thinking to tackle the country’s big structural challenges.

This role will take the lead on our work on decarbonisation, but will have opportunities to work across all of CPD’s initiatives. For the last five years, CPD has been pushing the frontier of how Australia’s corporate and financial community think about climate change. From the influential Hutley legal opinion, to hosting landmark statements from the RBA governor and ASIC commissioner.

Since 2019, we have been looking at the challenge of decarbonising the economy, and are currently convening the Climate and Recovery Initiative, bringing together over 30 senior leaders from government, business, unions and civil society to chart a more proactive course on decarbonisation. We have plans to tackle big issues from local transition planning in carbon-intensive regions, to the procurement frameworks that control hundreds of billions of dollars of spending each year. The successful candidate will become CPD’s point person on these initiatives and more – inheriting a track record of success, and a strong platform from which to build bigger things.

The salary is competitive, and both salary and position title are negotiable for the right candidate.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

This role offers the opportunity to make a substantial contribution to policy development in Australia, and is an ideal career move for a motivated individual. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, broaden your horizons and engage your passion for ideas.

CPD is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our capacity to deliver real impact comes from a talented, collaborative team from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We strongly encourage applicants from a diverse range of genders, cultures, abilities and experiences to apply.

Role description

Independently manage projects within CPD, coordinating with external organisations, collaborators and team members to deliver major projects and initiatives.

Work collaboratively, managing the input of others across the organisation; including staff, research fellows and contractors.

Develop your own vision for major projects, and influence others to follow you both within and outside of CPD.

Maintain a broad network of senior climate policy stakeholders in Commonwealth and state governments, peak bodies, businesses and NGOs – including identifying and engaging new stakeholders.

Contribute to wider project planning, developing ideas for new projects within the scope of the program.

Engage directly with funders and senior external stakeholders.

Work closely with the CEO and Program Director to lead the breadth of CPD’s climate-related outputs and activities.

Undertake original research and develop new avenues of exploration.

Cultivate a national profile through targeted media and other external engagements.

Orchestrate high-level discussions – eg. roundtables, workshops, and meetings – to crystallise policy action with top leaders in Australia (eg. department Secretaries, CEOs, NGO Chairs)

Ability to undertake occasional travel (including overnight travel), COVID permitting.

Essential selection criteria

Direct experience working on Australia policy issues relating to climate change, industrial decarbonisation, or economic transition

Ability to work at pace on several different projects at once, coordinating multiple agendas and delivering to deadlines

Ability to write confidently and clearly

Experience of project management, delivering complex projects that required coordinating multiple simultaneous inputs and managing contributions from multiple people.

Ability to take the initiative in developing projects, methodologies, and ideas, and then turning conceptual discussions into concrete actions

Strong analytical rigour, with an ability to perform and communicate complex analysis

Understanding and enthusiasm for CPD’s program areas and major initiatives

Desirable selection criteria

An undergraduate or postgraduate degree, combined with relevant work experience

An understanding of the wider economic and social policy context in Australia

Existing networks and connection to a range of domestic climate policymakers and stakeholders, particularly across a range of jurisdictions (Commonwealth and states)

Experience working with senior policymakers, or in another field that involved making decisions (or advising decision-makers) in a political context

Demonstrated experience in developing a vision and influencing others – winning and maintaining support for your ideas

Experience in applied research aimed at impacting policy and practice

Experience working in a research-intensive organisation

Sound judgment working on sensitive topics, often with senior members of other organisations, with the ability to know when to act on your initiative and when to seek advice

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via email to [email protected] by 9.00am AEST on Monday 29 November 2021.

Applications must include:

a cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description); a short CV; and a sample of writing for a general audience.

We aim to hold interviews in early December.

You can also download the position description as a PDF here.