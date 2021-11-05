Come and join the CPD team!

CPD is looking for two outstanding Policy Advisers (based in Melbourne or Sydney) to join our growing team. The successful candidates will support research projects across multiple CPD programs. Ideally, they will have some experience in wellbeing approaches to policy, government and economics, social service policy and delivery, and/or place-based approaches.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

These roles offer the opportunity to make a substantial contribution to policy development in Australia, and represent an ideal career move for motivated individuals. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, broaden your horizons and engage your passion for ideas.

CPD is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our capacity to deliver real impact comes from a talented, collaborative team from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We strongly encourage applicants from a diverse range of genders, cultures, abilities and experiences to apply.

About the Policy Adviser roles

We believe our team is our key asset and we are committed to recruiting and retaining talented and committed individuals. We support flexible work and will consider either full-time or part-time for the right candidate. The successful candidate will be based in CPD’s Sydney or Melbourne office. Remote work may be possible. Remuneration for the position is commensurate with experience and skills.

Our team enjoys frequent interaction with policymakers in government, media, and the wider policy world. You’ll be joining a close-knit team that delivers real impact at senior levels of policymaking. This is an exciting opportunity to make a genuine contribution to policy development and innovation in Australia.

Main duties and responsibilities

Deliver rigorous quantitative and qualitative analysis and policy recommendations, communicating where possible in plain and accessible language.

Undertake original research, develop ideas for new avenues of exploration, including scoping policy issues, authoring research notes and publications, working independently under the direction of senior staff.

Manage and deliver aspects of CPD’s programs, including research projects, roundtables and other convening events.

Build relationships with stakeholders, identifying and engaging key stakeholders across our programs.

Edit and arrange peer review, and liaise with our Research Committee, Fellowship and other experts and stakeholders on current and future projects within our policy programs.

Work collaboratively across CPD’s team, including interns, fellows and contractors.

Ability to undertake occasional travel (including overnight travel)

Essential selection criteria

experience or expertise in wellbeing approaches to policy, government and economics, social service policy and delivery, and/or place-based approaches, gained through work or study

ability to write confidently and clearly

ability to take the initiative in developing new projects, methodologies, and ideas

strong analytical rigour, with an ability to perform and communicate complex analysis

ability to work at pace on several different projects at once, coordinating multiple agendas and delivering to deadlines

understanding and enthusiasm for CPD’s program areas and major initiatives

Desirable selection criteria

an understanding of the wider economic and social policy context in Australia

an undergraduate degree combined with relevant work experience

experience working with policymakers, or in another field that involved making decisions (or advising decision-makers) in a political context

experience in applied research aimed at impacting policy and practice

experience working in a research-intensive organisation

appreciation of the benefits of mixed-methods research

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via email to [email protected] by 9.00am AEST on Monday 22 November 2021.

Applications must include:

a cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description); a short CV; and a sample of writing for a general audience.

The Centre for Policy Development is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds, cultures, genders, abilities and experiences to apply.

You can also download the position description as a PDF here.