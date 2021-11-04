CPD’s Upcoming Public Forum: Climate, Capital Markets and Global Governance

Join senior leaders from Australia and the United States to explore the latest climate policy developments, their impact on economic strategy and diplomacy, and how Australia’s leading institutions are responding.

We will be joined by:

Dr Steven Kennedy , Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury

, Secretary of the Ms Shemara Wikramanayake , Managing Director and CEO of Macquarie Group and

, Managing Director and CEO of and Mr John Morton, Climate Counsellor at the United States Treasury

Taking place just days after COP26, we will focus on the challenges and opportunities of managing an economic transition while accelerating investments in adaptation and growth. This is the second public event from the Climate & Recovery Initiative, a partnership between the Centre for Policy Development, ClimateWorks Australia, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group), and Pollination. The forum will feature remarks from each guest, followed by a panel discussion moderated by CPD’s CEO, Travers McLeod.

