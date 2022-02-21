Leadership Transition – Centre for Policy Development

The Centre for Policy Development has today announced that Travers McLeod will be stepping down from the position of CEO at the end of March to take on the role of Executive Director with the Brotherhood of St Laurence. Travers will remain part of CPD as a Senior Fellow.

In his eight years in the role, Travers has been at the forefront of the creation and implementation of our unique Create-Connect-Convince method, which accompanied a significant expansion of the CPD team, deepening our national and regional policy impact across a broad range of issues.

In line with our succession planning, the CPD board has appointed current International Director Andrew Hudson to the role of Acting CEO, formally commencing on March 31.

Andrew has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the social change movement having worked across the private sector, government, the UN and other NGOs. He has been CPD’s international director since he returned home to Australia from New York in early 2021. Before this he was CEO of global NGO Crisis Action where he led 50 staff across 11 countries.

Andrew will be supported by Annabel Brown who has been appointed to the position of Acting Deputy CEO, and Dr Allison Orr who will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

Annabel and Allison have been core members of CPD’s leadership structure for many years. Annabel has more than two decades of values-driven public policy experience, and has been central to the ongoing development of CPD’s method. As Operations Director, Allison’s work in driving the CPD operational evolution has been pivotal to our growth.

The CPD board is united in its confidence that the leadership team will deliver the organisation’s vision to address long-term challenges for a fair, inclusive and prosperous future for Australia. The careful succession planning and richness of talent in the organisation has allowed the appointment of a leadership team from within, to affect a seamless transition.

Travers will work closely with Andrew, Annabel and Allison to ensure a smooth handover.

The CPD board and team would like to express its sincere and profound thanks to Travers for his leadership, welcome him to the role of Senior Fellow, and wish him all the very best in his leadership of the Brotherhood of St Laurence.