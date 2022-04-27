Climate and Recovery Initiative roundtable eight was convened virtually on Wednesday 27 April 2022.

Participants discussed the impact of conflict in Europe on energy markets and transition pathways, corporate views on global trends in decarbonisation, the role of infrastructure in climate resilience and orderly transition pathways for Australia’s regional economies.

Held three weeks after the release of the IPCC’s Working Group III report, participants from across business, government and civil society discussed the key risks and impacts for Australia identified in the report.

Professor Mark Howden, Director of the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy & Disaster Solutions and vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) addressed roundtable on the implications of the report’s findings.

The impact of global decarbonisation on jobs in the fossil fuel dependent regions of Australia explored by CPD’s Who’s buying? was also discussed.

In line with the custom of the Climate and Recovery Initiative, this discussion was held under the Chatham House Rule.

About the Climate and Recovery Initiative

The Climate and Recovery Initiative (CRI) is a collaborative initiative coordinated by the Centre for Policy Development (CPD) and Climateworks Centre, with a steering group that includes Pollination Group, Australian Industry Group (AiGroup) and the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU).

Working together, we are seeking to identify the best ideas and opportunities for aligning Australia’s economic recovery with climate and transition priorities, and to get them into the right hands. Our stakeholder roundtable series brings together trusted leaders, experts and advisers from business, regulation, policy and the community to consider the challenges and opportunities ahead.

