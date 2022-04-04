CPD is hiring a Finance Officer

Come and join the CPD team!

CPD is recruiting for an outstanding Finance Officer to join our growing team.

About the role

The Centre for Policy Development is looking for a Finance Officer. Working closely with CPD’s Chief Operations Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for day-to-day accounts management, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting for the organisation. This is an exciting opportunity to join one of Australia’s leading public policy research institutes.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, broaden your horizons and engage your passion for ideas.

Role description

This is an ideal role for a motivated early graduate who is looking to build skills in the not-for-profit and public policy sector. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, build your career and broaden your horizons.

The successful candidate will be Sydney based in our CBD office. Remuneration for the position will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate. Other employee benefits include a flexible workplace, free barista coffee weekday mornings, end-of-trip facilities, bike storage.

Main duties and responsibilities

Desire to improve financial systems, automation and reporting, and to contribute to continuous improvement of financial systems, processes and procedures.

Assist in drafting reports for CEO, Finance Committee and Board.

Processing payments, invoicing, receipts, payroll and month-end reconciliations of CPD’s accounts.

accounts. Assist with preparation and planning of annual budget and tracking and reviewing across the financial year.

Assist with the annual audit.

Assist with budgeting and financial reporting for research proposals and acquittals.

Perform financial analysis including forecasting.

Essential selection criteria

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or relevant field.

Knowledge of financial regulations and accounting processes.

Experience with MYOB essential

Experience with Xero desired.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply via email to [email protected] by 9.00am AEST on Tuesday 19 April 2022. Applications should include a cover letter (describing the applicant’s interest and suitability against this job description), and a CV.

The Centre for Policy Development is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. We encourage applicants of all backgrounds, cultures, genders, abilities and experiences to apply.

You can also download the position description as a PDF here.