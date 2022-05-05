Leadership Transition Update – Centre for Policy Development

Centre for Policy Development Leadership Transition Update

The Centre for Policy Development Board has decided to make its acting leadership team permanent.

Andrew Hudson, Annabel Brown and Allison Orr are now CPD’s permanent CEO, Deputy CEO and COO. Throughout the transition period, and since Travers McLeod left CPD as CEO, the leadership team has proven their ability to deliver CPD’s vision of enhancing the wellbeing of current and future generations through impactful research, broad coalitions, and far-reaching systems change.

CPD’s careful succession planning has enabled a seamless leadership transition. As mentioned in our previous statement, the richness of talent throughout CPD has made these appointments possible.

The Board thanks CPD’s staff, fellows, and partners for their ongoing confidence and looks forward to CPD continuing its work for a fair, sustainable and prosperous future for Australia and our region.