Senior Advisor, Digital and Communications

The Centre for Policy Development is seeking a values-driven digital communications expert with a keen public affairs sensibility to join our mission to meet the toughest policy challenges facing Australia and our region, and to take people on the journey of solving them.

This position assumes primary operational responsibility for CPD’s digital communications.

It also contributes to the greater communications function within CPD to support the communication of CPD’s programs, initiatives and research to key public and stakeholder audiences.

Reporting and Relationships

The role reports to the communications director and works closely with the executive and senior leadership team, program directors and leads, as well as with service suppliers and contractors in the digital area.

Key Responsibilities

Digital

Lead the development, integration and management of CPD’s digital communications tools including website, analytics, social media channels, CRM, email marketing, fundraising and other digital communications

Develop content, planning and stakeholder communications templates and tools to ensure consistent approach and messaging

Contribute to the mapping of stakeholder journeys across CPD’s digital and non-digital touchpoints to understand and optimise stakeholder journeys

Explore digital publishing opportunities for CPD

Communications

Contribute to media relations, stakeholder relations and corporate communications activities as required

Assist with publication production as required

Selection Criteria

Proven experience in digital publishing, social media and audience development, preferably in a for-purpose, public affairs or digital news environment

An understanding of and commitment to CPD’s values, vision and method

Well developed stakeholder management skills

An understanding of public policy and the Australian political, business and non-government spaces

An ability to execute targeted and persuasive digital communications on nuanced and complex issues

This a full-time position based in either Sydney or Melbourne in modern serviced co-working spaces.

Benefits include training and professional development, paid parental leave, flexible work arrangements and study leave.

About CPD:

CPD is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Our core model is threefold: to create, connect, and convince. We create ideas from rigorous, evidence-based, cross-disciplinary research at home and abroad. We connect experts and stakeholders to develop these ideas into practical policy proposals. We then work to convince governments, businesses and communities to implement these proposals.

Our culture:

We build constructive, respectful working relationships — internally and externally — and we take equity and inclusion seriously. We are committed to listening, learning and growing.

We recognise the best solutions are developed when diverse voices contribute, so we try hard to integrate all perspectives into our work — especially those of people with lived experience of the issues we are trying to address.

At CPD, we are:

Grounded and caring

grounded in the pursuit of wellbeing

kind and compassionate colleagues and collaborators, creating an inclusive and welcoming workplace

Courageous and confident

courageous with our contribution, but humble in the way we engage

believers in ourselves, each other, and our approach and method

Collaborative and consultative

natural collaborators who seek to unite rather than divide

connectors, building synergies across teams, workstreams, organisations, sectors and issues

Intellectually rigorous and solutions focused

intellectually rigorous, inviting curiosity and initiative

pragmatic reformists, putting forward practical, implementable solutions

Trusted, credible and reliable

known for doing what we say we will do

evidence-based and thoughtful — people know they can trust what we say and write

Fun and positive