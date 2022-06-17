CPD is hiring a Finance Officer

Come and join the CPD team!

CPD is recruiting for an outstanding Finance Officer to join our growing team. This position is re-advertised.



Scroll down for How to Apply

About the role

The Centre for Policy Development is looking for a Finance Officer to work closely with the Chief Operations Officer on day-to-day accounts management, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting for the organisation. This role will play a key part in growing and developing our financial support function – ideas and creative thinking are very welcome!

This is a newly created role ideal for an early-career graduate who is looking to develop skills in the not-for-profit and public policy sector. You will be joining a smart, energetic, dedicated team at an organisation with a collaborative culture that will foster your skills, build your career and broaden your horizons.

About CPD

The Centre for Policy Development is one of Australia’s leading independent policy institutes. Founded in 2007, we are a mission-driven organisation led by a dynamic CEO and distinguished Board of Directors, and we are seeking exceptional talent to join our growing team.

This is a full time role (0.8FTE may be considered) based in our Sydney CBD office. Remuneration for the position will be determined based on the experience of the selected candidate. Other employee benefits include a flexible workplace, free barista coffee weekday mornings, great end-of-trip facilities.

Main duties and responsibilities

Desire to improve financial systems, automation and reporting, and to contribute to continuous improvement of financial systems, processes and procedures.

Assist in drafting reports for CEO, Finance Committee and Board.

Processing payments, invoicing, receipts, payroll and month-end reconciliations of CPD’s accounts.

Assist with preparation and planning of annual budget and tracking and reviewing across the financial year.

Assist with the annual audit.

Assist with budgeting and financial reporting for research proposals and acquittals.

Perform financial analysis including forecasting.

Essential selection criteria

Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, or relevant field.

Knowledge of financial regulations and accounting processes.

Experience with MYOB and/or Xero essential.

How to Apply

CPD is committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our capacity to deliver real impact comes from a talented, collaborative team from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We strongly encourage applicants from a diverse range of genders, cultures, abilities and experiences to apply.

There is no closing date – suitable candidates will be interviewed as they apply.

Applications must be submitted to [email protected], and include:

a cover letter (outlining your interest and suitability against this job description); and a short CV

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Previous applicants need not apply.

You can also download the position description as a PDF here.