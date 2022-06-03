Invest In Impact: CPD’s 2022 Impact Report

Impact Report 2022

Our Impact Report for 2022 comes at a point of immense opportunity for Australia and our region.

There is an unprecedented alignment across our institutions to tackle the policy challenges standing between us and wellbeing.

This will require rigorous, practical, evidence-based policy, guided by firm beliefs. In an economy that is clean and productive, a government that is active and effective, a society that expands opportunity and social justice, and a country that is respected for its leadership and cooperation.

Above all, this work must be practical and collaborative, using a method that builds consensus and delivers impact

Our research expertise and network of senior decision-makers is creating enduring systemic change.

Impact Report 2022 CPD Cover image

Read CPD’s Impact Report 2022

Examples of our impact include: 

Our work is made possible by CPD Sustainers like you who share our values.

Become a CPD Sustainer today to create a fair and sustainable future

Become a CPD Sustainer
Read Our Impact Report
Tags:
Related Content

CPD is hiring an Economic Ad ...

Jeremy McEachern - May 2022

CPD is hiring a Senior Econo ...

Jeremy McEachern - May 2022

CPD is hiring a Senior Advis ...

Lachlan Williams - May 2022

Leave a Comment