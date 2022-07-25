Future Ready – Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration

Future Ready – Opportunities to reform the Bali Process

Future Ready Feature Image

Future Ready is a report from the Secretariat of the Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration that sets out an eight-step plan to strengthen and clarify the Bali Process so countries in the Indo-Pacific can manage forced migration crises in a way that is durable, effective and humane.

The eight point plan includes:
1. Clearer strategy and stronger leadership
2. A third rotating Co-Chair position and preconditions for Bali Process membership
3. Investments in technical capability and less formal meetings
4. Streamlining of existing work
5. Strengthening and clarifying the Regional Support Office (RSO)
6. Diversifying investment into the Bali Process
7. Elevating engagement with other regional bodies, particularly ASEAN
8. Prioritising early warning capabilities and responses to known movements

