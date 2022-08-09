Climate & Recovery Initiative Stakeholder Roundtable Nine

The ninth Climate and Recovery Initiative roundtable convened virtually on Monday 8 August 2022.

The key question for this roundtable was: “How do we keep momentum for decarbonisation in this new macroeconomic environment?” Themes brought out by a CPD discussion paper on the interactions between inflation, energy, economic policy and climate change were discussed by participants.

The roundtable heard directly from former UK Minister for Climate Change & Industry and Senior Advisor to Pollination, Nick Hurd, who shared his perspectives of how the United Kingdom and Europe is dealing with current energy price shocks and inflation concerns, and the implications for the clean energy transition.

Anthea Harris, Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Security Board, then presented to the group on the issues inherent in reforming Australia’s National Electricity Market as the system shifts to greater concentrations of renewables.

Participants shared views on how climate and energy policy could be a positive macroeconomic force leading to stronger growth and productivity. The group then broke into sub-groups to discuss different aspects of the potential policy response to current macroeconomic conditions and energy price shocks including demand-side response and economic policy settings.

In line with the custom of the Climate and Recovery Initiative, this discussion was held under the Chatham House Rule.