The Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration (ADFM) convened virtually for its eleventh meeting in 2022, with part part one taking place on 24 March and the second part taking place on 1 July.

We were delighted to have opening remarks from the distinguished Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, and the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Saifuddin Abdullah in part one of the meeting.

Other attendees and presenters included senior government officials from eight countries, international organisations and civil society representatives.

Key documents for part one:

Key documents for part two:

The March meeting focused on opportunities for reform of the Bali Process on People Smuggling, Trafficking in Persons and Related Transnational Crime on its twentieth anniversary this year.

This culminated in the Future Ready report, setting out an eight-step plan to strengthen and clarify the Bali Process so countries in the Indo-Pacific can manage forced migration crises in a way that is durable, effective and humane.

The ADFM has worked closely with the Bali Process since its inception in 2015 to strengthen the multilateral body’s ability to address forced migration in the Indo Pacific. This includes considerable work in 2016 following the Andaman Sea crisis.

The July meeting focused on ongoing humanitarian and displacement crises in Afghanistan and Myanmar, and discussed how the region can prepare and respond more effectively. COVID-19 and the invasion of Ukraine underscore the importance of not only responding to crises as they occur but being prepared for future events.

The co-convenors’ statement from this meeting highlights points of agreement and a number of opportunities ahead which states can use to develop more humane responses to forced migration challenges.

The next ADFM meeting will be convened in person over two days, likely in the first quarter of 2023. We welcome suggestions for areas of focus.