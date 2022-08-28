Future generations can thrive if we chart a course to wellbeing in Australia. Embedding a sophisticated approach to wellbeing in the design, delivery and evaluation of services for children and young people at all levels of government is the right thing for Australia to do. The Nest – Australia’s wellbeing framework for children and young people provides a way of thinking about the whole child in the context of their lives. The consideration of wellbeing is not new, and we all benefit from the developing understandings of what contributes to a ‘good life’.

Penny Dakin – CEO, ARACY