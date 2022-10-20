CPD thanks Terry Moran, welcomes Sam Mostyn as Board Chair
- After six years as Chair of the Board of the Centre for Policy Development, Terry Moran AC retired from the role at CPD’s Annual General Meeting on October 20
- In line with succession planning Sam Mostyn AO was named Chair, and Dr Don Russell Deputy Chair
At the Centre for Policy Development AGM on Thursday 20 October CPD announced that long-standing chair, Terry Moran AC, and Treasurer Rob Partos, have retired from the board.
Terry and Rob served on the board for considerable periods, and brought great leadership to the organisation. Under Terry’s guidance the Centre for Policy Development has become a potent force for bold, practical and collaborative reform throughout Australia and across our region.
With former CEO Travers McLeod, Terry oversaw the formation of the Create-Connect-Convince method, and guided CPD’s influence across many dimensions of public policy, within Australia and in our relations with the region.
In line with long-term succession planning Sam Mostyn AO was named Chair and Dr Don Russell Deputy Chair.
Sam Mostyn has been a CPD Board member since 2017, and currently serves as Deputy Chair.
She brings to the role a wealth of leadership experience across multiple sectors, deep relationships with senior leaders, and an intimate familiarity with CPD’s method, networks and values.
Dr Don Russell has been a member of CPD’s Board since 2018.
Don has public and private sector leadership experience at the highest level, and represented Australia as Ambassador to the United States.