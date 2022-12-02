2035 Climate Initiative Roundtable One

The 2035 Climate Initiative met for the first time in a virtual roundtable on Wednesday 30 November, 2022.





The 2035 Climate Initiative is coordinated by the Centre for Policy Development and Climateworks Centre, and overseen by a steering group that includes the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) and Pollination.

Its policy roundtables include participation from leaders and experts across government, industry, finance, research institutes and civil society.

In line with the custom of the Centre for Policy Development’s roundtable discussions, meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule.

At the first 2035 Climate Initiative roundtable participants discussed a renewed focus for the group looking ahead to major changes in adaption and mitigation beyond this decade.



It was noted limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels would require transformation across the Australian economy, including in hard-to-abate sectors such as transport and industry.



Practical pathways at a global, national and sector level to emissions reductions in line with a 1.5 degree target were discussed. Participants also discussed the climate impact of the G20 Bali Declaration and COP27.

Participants discussed the events of COP 27, and the need to prevent backsliding after Glasgow.

In addition to recent progress on renewable energy and financing, the group discussed Australia’s support for a funding that addresses loss and damage.

Discussion emphasised the importance of Australia’s continued advocacy for funding arrangements that meet the needs of those most exposed to climate change impacts, including in the Pacific.