Dialogue participants reflected on the progress and momentum obtained at G20, and its implications for a swift, orderly and just energy transition across the countries and in the region.

They discussed the role of energy infrastructure in a just transition, identifying areas of common interest and shared challenges.

The meeting also discussed governance and finance aspects of energy transition, including the role of public finance support mechanisms to catalyse investment.

This dialogue was the first in a multi-year collaboration between CPD and Climateworks and will continue to convene dialogues and conduct analysis over coming months.

We are grateful to the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra and the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center in Jakarta for hosting participants in-person for this event.