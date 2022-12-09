The first meeting of the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue was held in Canberra, Jakarta and online on 6 December 2022.
The Dialogue continues the focus on cooperation between Australia and Indonesia on the practical, policy and financial aspects of energy transition that emerged from the successful G20 Seminar Series CPD co-convened in Jakarta in July 2022 with the G20 Energy Transition Working Group, Climateworks Centre, the Institute of Essential Services Reform (IESR), Indonesia Research Institute for Decarbonization (IRID) and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).
Dialogue participants reflected on the progress and momentum obtained at G20, and its implications for a swift, orderly and just energy transition across the countries and in the region.
They discussed the role of energy infrastructure in a just transition, identifying areas of common interest and shared challenges.
The meeting also discussed governance and finance aspects of energy transition, including the role of public finance support mechanisms to catalyse investment.
This dialogue was the first in a multi-year collaboration between CPD and Climateworks and will continue to convene dialogues and conduct analysis over coming months.
We are grateful to the Indonesian Embassy in Canberra and the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center in Jakarta for hosting participants in-person for this event.
About the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue
The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) is pleased to partner with Climateworks Centre to convene the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue as part of CPD’s Australia in the Indo Pacific Program; building on years of work in sustainable economies and dialogues in the region.
The is an informal meeting of senior officials, regulators, business and non-government experts from Australia, Indonesia and the region. It supports formal policy development processes through roundtables, research and analysis. It hold no official status and participants attend in a personal capacity.
In line with CPD’s custom meetings conducted under the Chatham House Rule and on an invitation-only basis to ensure those involved can participate candidly.