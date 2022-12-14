Early Childhood Development Council – 7th Meeting – 29 November 2022

Three women at a conference table speaking into microphones and holding up a document
Federal Ministers Dr Anne Aly and Amanda Rishworth with ECD Council co-Chair Professor Leslie Loble at the 7th ECD Council Meeting at Parliament House in Canberra on 29 November 2022

The seventh meeting of the Early Childhood Development Council was held at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday 29 November 2022.

The council brings together senior policymakers from every Australian jurisdiction, policy researchers, industry groups, civil society organisations and advocates in the early childhood development space.

Slide outlining progress at a national level in early childhood since the formation of the ECD Council in October 2020
Australia has seen significant progress in early childhood since the formation of the ECD Council in October 2020

Federal Minister for Early Childhood Dr Anne Aly and Federal Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth, addressed council on the Government’s vision for the early years.

Council discussed the progress of early childhood reforms in Australian jurisdictions, and examined illustrative experiences of early childhood policies for families in several Australian locations and demographics.

Key Documents

Participant Pack

Cover of the pre-reading deck for the seventh ECD Council Meeting
Pre-reading deck for the Seventh ECD Council Meeting

About the Early Childhood Development Council

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) convenes the Early Childhood Development Council (ECD Council). The ECD Council is an informal gathering of researchers, advocates, practitioners and policymakers in the early childhood space. 

Participants attend in a personal capacity and the council has no formal standing.  In line with CPD’s custom ECD Council meetings conducted under the Chatham House Rule and on an invitation-only basis to ensure those involved can participate candidly.

Tags:
Related Content
Centre for policy development logo

MEDIA RELEASE: Climate risk ...

Lachlan Williams - December 2022

Picture of women and men sitting at a long table with latops

Australia-Indonesia Energy T ...

Lachlan Williams - December 2022

Pile of Australian dollar coins

Investing for Australia R ...

Lachlan Williams - December 2022