The seventh meeting of the Early Childhood Development Council was held at Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday 29 November 2022.
The council brings together senior policymakers from every Australian jurisdiction, policy researchers, industry groups, civil society organisations and advocates in the early childhood development space.
Federal Minister for Early Childhood Dr Anne Aly and Federal Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth, addressed council on the Government’s vision for the early years.
Council discussed the progress of early childhood reforms in Australian jurisdictions, and examined illustrative experiences of early childhood policies for families in several Australian locations and demographics.
About the Early Childhood Development Council
The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) convenes the Early Childhood Development Council (ECD Council). The ECD Council is an informal gathering of researchers, advocates, practitioners and policymakers in the early childhood space.
Participants attend in a personal capacity and the council has no formal standing. In line with CPD’s custom ECD Council meetings conducted under the Chatham House Rule and on an invitation-only basis to ensure those involved can participate candidly.