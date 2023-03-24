Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue | Second Meeting, March 9 2023

The second meeting of the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue was held in Jakarta and online on 9 March 2023.

The Dialogue provides a forum for collaboration between key stakeholders and experts across government, business and civil society to discuss the clean energy transition in both countries.

It continues the work between the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), Climateworks Centre, the Institute of Essential Services Reform (IESR), Indonesia Research Institute for Decarbonization (IRID) and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) that emerged from a successful G20 Seminar series co-convened in July 2021, and featuring keynote addresses from Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif and Mahendra Siregar, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Financial Service Authority (OJK).

