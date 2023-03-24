Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue | Second Meeting, March 9 2023

The second meeting of the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue was held in Jakarta and online on 9 March 2023.
The Dialogue provides a forum for collaboration between key stakeholders and experts across government, business and civil society to discuss the clean energy transition in both countries.
It continues the work between the Centre for Policy Development (CPD), Climateworks Centre, the Institute of Essential Services Reform (IESR), Indonesia Research Institute for Decarbonization (IRID) and the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) that emerged from a successful G20 Seminar series co-convened in July 2021, and featuring keynote addresses from Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif and Mahendra Siregar, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Financial Service Authority (OJK).
The second meeting focused on scaling up policy and project implementation to accelerate the clean energy transition, identifying specific financing opportunities and outlining specific and concrete areas where public and private financing can add the most value in the energy transition.
Participants discussed the immense opportunities presented by public and private financing in the just energy transition space and agreed that supportive and strong policy and regulatory frameworks would be key to give investors confidence to invest.
They also recognised the work required to grow skills and talent in the sector, with place based approaches being highlighted as a way to assist fossil fuel dependent regions with transition.
As the second meeting in what will be a multi-year collaboration between CPD and Climateworks in convening these dialogues, we look forward to seeing the partnership continue to strengthen and we commend the work being done by participants to facilitate a swift, orderly and just energy transition across the two countries and the region.
About the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue
The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) is pleased to partner with Climateworks Centre to convene the Australia-Indonesia Energy Transition Policy Dialogue as part of CPD’s Australia in the Indo Pacific Program; building on years of work in sustainable economies and dialogues in the region.
The is an informal meeting of senior officials, regulators, business and non-government experts from Australia, Indonesia and the region. It supports formal policy development processes through roundtables, research and analysis. It hold no official status and participants attend in a personal capacity.
In line with CPD’s custom meetings conducted under the Chatham House Rule and on an invitation-only basis to ensure those involved can participate candidly.