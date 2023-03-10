The Centre for Policy Development’s submission to Treasury on the mandatory disclosure of climate-related risks and opportunities makes recommendations to support a swift, just and orderly transition to net zero.

It recommends a phased rollout where uniform rules are ultimately applied to listed companies, some privately held businesses and government authorities. This ensures coverage across large sections of the economy, including transition-exposed sectors, enabling a detailed national and sectoral picture of climate risk.

It also recommends disclosures conform to internationally recognised frameworks such as those developed by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, and the International Sustainability Standards Board.

The submission draws on CPD’s history of work on the economic and legal frameworks needed to navigate climate change.

The organisation commissioned the Hutley Opinions (which first examined the duties of company directors on climate risks and opportunities in Australia), produced leading research on climate risk governance in public authorities, and has hosted landmark speeches on climate change and the economy by leaders from the Reserve Bank, APRA, Treasury and ASIC

The authors of the submission are Toby Phillips and Mara Hammerle.