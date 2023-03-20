Can a Wellbeing Economy Deliver? | John Menadue Oration by Sophie Howe | April 2023

As Australia pursues wellbeing in economic decision-making, the 2023 John Menadue Oration provides an audience with a global leader charting a course to a more resilient, sustainable future.

Sophie Howe is the outgoing inaugural Welsh Future Generations Commissioner and the world’s first public official empowered to protect the interests of future generations. Her appointment in 2016 represents the high watermark for wellbeing approaches to public decision-making.

Her tenure in the role reshaped public policy through a holistic, future-ready wellbeing lense, securing fundamental policy changes across land use, planning, major transport, criminal justice and housing. In CPD’s recent global scan on wellbeing approaches around the world, Redefining Progress, Wales emerged as one of the global leaders and Sophie is the champion for the Welsh wellbeing approach. She is eloquent and persuasive.

In the Oration, Ms Howe will candidly share the lessons she learnt in working to embed a wellbeing approach in Wales and how those lessons are applicable in Australia to meet the long-term needs of people, communities and the environment.

Ms Howe will be joined in conversation by eminent Australian child wellbeing researcher and advocate Professor Fiona Stanley AC, moderated by CPD Chair Sam Mostyn AO.

The John Menadue Oration is CPD’s annual flagship event, named after our founding Chair John Menadue. Previous orations have been delivered by distinguished experts and academics such as former Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa, economist Professor Mariana Mazzucato and indigenous lawyer Professor Megan Davis.

