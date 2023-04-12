2035 Climate Initiative Roundtable Two | April 4 2023

CPD, in partnership with Climateworks Centre, Pollination, ACTU, and AI Group, hosted the second roundtable for the 2035 Climate Initiative series on Tuesday 4 April. The focus of the roundtable was on how financial systems and capital markets will change over the next fifteen years, raising the large amounts of sustainable finance needed to pursue rapid decarbonisation of the economy. In directing the discussion we asked:

What will financial systems and capital markets look like in 2035?

What changes need to occur now to get us there?

The roundtable was attended by over 40 participants, including state and federal government officials, representatives from regulators and investors, and leaders representing businesses and workers in the real economy. A lively discussion ensued as we heard about visions for 2035, what investors can do now to align asset portfolios with a clean economy, and the potential for the superannuation industry to support decarbonisation efforts in Australia, among other topics.