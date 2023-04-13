Understanding Adaptive Capacity is a discussion paper from the Centre for Policy Development’s sustainable economy program, by Mara Hammerle and Toby Phillips.



It follows previous reports on climate transition risks and challenges for local economies, and forms part of a larger future report examining climate transition responses in regional economies in Australia.

The paper describes seven dimensions of economic resilience and proposes metrics to gauge each of these. Dimensions include

Economic diversity

Innovation

Geographic connectedness

Financial capital

Workforce skills

Social capital

Access to public services

It also provides a guide for applying the framework to decision-making processes in transition planning, and possibilities for its extension.