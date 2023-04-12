Measuring What Matters: Submission to Treasury

Measuring What Matters: Submission to Treasury

The Centre for Policy Development’s submission to Treasury on Measuring What Matters followed the inclusion of a Wellbeing Statement in the 2022 October Budget papers.

The submission draws on CPD’s expertise in Wellbeing Government to recommend a thorough, diverse and local discussion throughout Australia to develop national goals for long-term wellbeing.

It proposes the following steps:

  • The government should start by identifying broad wellbeing goals
  • Discovering what these goals are needs to be part of a national
    conversation about the Australia we want for ourselves, our children and
    our grandchildren
  • This national conversation must include community consultation that is
    broad and inclusive
  • Measurement is a tool to support a wellbeing framework and should be
    carefully designed with utility in mind
Read the Paper [PDF]
