Measuring What Matters: Submission to Treasury
The Centre for Policy Development’s submission to Treasury on Measuring What Matters followed the inclusion of a Wellbeing Statement in the 2022 October Budget papers.
The submission draws on CPD’s expertise in Wellbeing Government to recommend a thorough, diverse and local discussion throughout Australia to develop national goals for long-term wellbeing.
It proposes the following steps:
- The government should start by identifying broad wellbeing goals
- Discovering what these goals are needs to be part of a national
conversation about the Australia we want for ourselves, our children and
our grandchildren
- This national conversation must include community consultation that is
broad and inclusive
- Measurement is a tool to support a wellbeing framework and should be
carefully designed with utility in mind