White paper on employment: Submission to Treasury

The Centre for Policy Development’s submission to Treasury for the Employment White Paper in December 2022 followed the Jobs and Skills Summit.

The submission draws on CPD’s diverse and interconnected work across the employment services system, people- and place-centered policy, early childhood development, and climate transition.

It identifies three major opportunities to advance full employment and build a bigger, better trained and more productive Australian workforce:

Early Childhood: Create two generations of productivity gains through universally accessible, high quality early childhood education and care, which will boost women’s economic participation and set all children up for success.

most affected first

It recommends: