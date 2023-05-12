12th Meeting | Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration

The Asia Dialogue on Forced Migration (ADFM) was delighted to convene its twelfth meeting in Jakarta on 16-17 May: the first to be held in person in more than three years. So much has changed since our last in person meeting in Dhaka, Bangladesh in February 2020, but we were delighted that participants remained engaged and invested in the format.

Our twelfth ADFM meeting came at a very important time for the region: a few months after the eighth Bali Process Ministerial Conference in Adelaide, one week after the first ASEAN Summit for 2023 in Labuan Bajo, and ahead of the second Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December 2023.

The ADFM meeting considered the following themes: