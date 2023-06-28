Making our way: Adaptive capacity and climate transition in Australia’s regional economies is a report from the Centre for Policy Development’s Sustainable Economy Program that examines the regional economies most affected by climate transition, and develops a multi dimensional, analytical framework that assesses their ability to adapt to change.

The framework measures adaptive capacity using 10 indicators across seven key dimensions, including economic diversity, innovative capacity and access to services.

By applying this framework to eleven Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by climate transition, the report finds that most communities affected by transition are below the regional average in economic diversity, access to services, and social capital.

However, the report also finds that the LGAs differ in many important aspects, underscoring the importance of developing discrete transition plans instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.