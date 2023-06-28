Making our way: Adaptive capacity and climate transition in Australia’s regional economies
Making our way: Adaptive capacity and climate transition in Australia’s regional economies is a report from the Centre for Policy Development’s Sustainable Economy Program that examines the regional economies most affected by climate transition, and develops a multi dimensional, analytical framework that assesses their ability to adapt to change.
The framework measures adaptive capacity using 10 indicators across seven key dimensions, including economic diversity, innovative capacity and access to services.
By applying this framework to eleven Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by climate transition, the report finds that most communities affected by transition are below the regional average in economic diversity, access to services, and social capital.
However, the report also finds that the LGAs differ in many important aspects, underscoring the importance of developing discrete transition plans instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.
For example, while LGAs in NSW and Collie in WA benefit from dynamic local economies and strong domestic market connections that provide a good base to build upon with general business support, LGAs in the Pilbara and Central Queensland likely require more extensive planning and infrastructure investment due to their more highly-concentrated economies and fewer connections to nearby markets.
By leveraging the adaptive capacity framework, governments can better understand the specific strengths, needs and capabilities of local communities, and work with them to develop more effective and appropriate responses. This approach will increase economic diversity, build resilience and deliver investments that take communities where they want to go.
The report suggests that local transition plans should focus on fostering community resilience and adaptability rather than merely creating new anchor industries. Recommendations include building transition responses with local involvement, governments collaborating on all levels, local governments identifying community strengths and weaknesses, and state and federal governments providing funds, coordination, and policy frameworks.
The report, prepared after discussions with government officials and community leaders from eleven LGAs, serves as a roadmap for successful regional transition in the context of decarbonising the Australian economy.
