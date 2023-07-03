CPD ASEAN Chair 2023 Side Event:

CPD has continued its high profile work in Indonesia with our consortium of partners to support Indonesia as the 2023 ASEAN Chair in its priorities in the energy transition sector.

Taken as a bloc, ASEAN represents the fifth-largest economy in the world, with a collective GDP of $3.2 trillion and a combined population of over 660 million people. As the ten ASEAN member states continue to develop, energy consumption needs are rapidly increasing and represent a significant opportunity for our region to boost renewable energy. But to achieve this the region requires significant technical and financial investment. Indonesia alone is estimated to require $1 trillion by 2060.

Indonesia as ASEAN Chair identified sustainable energy security and interconnectivity, and sustainable energy financing as two of its four priorities in the energy sector over 2023, which continues the priorities of their 2022 G20 Presidency. CPD, together with our partners listed below, is delighted to have been recognised as an official partner to the Indonesian ASEAN Chairship, and Annabel Brown and Ruddy Gobel spoke at the official kick off event in March.