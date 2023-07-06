Submission to the CCA’s consultation on setting, tracking and achieving Australia’s emissions reduction targets

It suggests that the CCA should advise the Government to commence planning for a phaseout in fossil fuel production and export. The advice on the 2035 NDC should include Australia’s possible contribution to global emissions reduction through a large clean export sector.

Touching on findings from the program’s ‘Making Our Way’ report, the submission highlights that the CCA should assess the extent to which government policy is improving the “adaptive capacity” of fossil-fuel-exposed regions, including their economic diversity, when reviewing and measuring progress.

It also advises that, to the extent possible, the CCA’s advice about future policy trajectories should recommend measures that prevent (or compensate for) any increases in the proportion of income that low-income households spend on energy.

Finally, the submission notes that current Australian government procurement does not systematically incorporate climate-related considerations at all levels. This presents a significant opportunity to drive further decarbonisation and adaptation across the economy.