The Centre for Policy Development, together with The Brotherhood of St Laurence and the University of Melbourne, made a submission to the Inquiry into Workforce Australia Employment Services that puts forward a number of recommendations to reform Australia’s employment services system.

It found that the current employment and training system is failing jobseekers by not building the capability and confidence they need to achieve long-term economic security, instead leading to job outcomes that are short-term and insecure. Those who face complex barriers to work were significantly underserved, trapping too many marginalised individuals in long-term poverty and disadvantage.

The submission highlights that it will be necessary to shift towards a collaborative, people- and place-centred and industry focused approach to service system design and delivery in order to transform the employment services system into one that allows jobseekers, business and communities to thrive.