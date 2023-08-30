ASEAN Energy Business Forum
Investing in Energy Transition in Indonesia: Bridging the gap between Policy and Practice
The ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF), was held in Bali on 25 August 2023 alongside the ASEAN Ministers of Energy Meeting and East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting.
The Centre for Policy Development produced an event at the forum titled Investing in Energy Transition in Indonesia: Bridging the gap between Policy and Practice.
The discussion focused on identifying and removing barriers to private sector investment in Indonesian green energy projects.
Participants included Suncable, Quantum Power Asia, Indonesian state power generator PLN, and representatives from the Indonesian Ministries of Investment, Finance, and Energy and Mineral Resources, as well as policymakers from the Balinese local government.
The event included the perspectives of private sector investors on opportunities for green energy in Indonesia, and the policy settings needed to encourage capital flows.
Speakers noted that bureaucratic and regulatory barriers to investment have lowered, and discussed proposals to build on this progress.
These included measures to address market distortions created by fossil fuel subsidies and the prevalence of Take or Pay agreements leading to oversupply in the Java grid.
In responding to these concerns policymakers emphasised the importance of upgrading transmission, interconnectivity and grid integration, a key challenge in the archipelagic nation.
Later, Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson joined a high-level between 12 CEOS and 8 ASEAN energy ministers.
Mr Hudson and other CPD leaders met with senior officials in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.