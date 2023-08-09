Lessons from Australia’s Past National Wellbeing Approaches (PDF) is a briefing paper from the Centre for Policy Development’s Wellbeing Initiative that examines Australia’s history in relation to wellbeing economics and government. It is written by Dr Cressida Gaukroger.



It examines ABS and Treasury engagement with wellbeing, including in the Measuring Australia’s Progress project, finding they were leading instances of government engagement with more expansive and granular indicators of progress.