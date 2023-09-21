Green gold – A strategy to kickstart Australia’s renewable industry future

Green gold is a report from the Centre for Policy Development’s sustainable economy program.

It advises policymakers on how to make public investments that convert Australia’s nascent competitive advantages into industries that support living standards and lay the foundation for prosperity in the post-carbon economy.

The report recommends between $60 and $100 billion of public investment in green industry over two decades.

It provides principles to guide investment for maximum impact, describes a framework for identifying suitable industries, and suggests strategic mechanisms that policymakers can consider when designing green export investment strategies.