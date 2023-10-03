The Centre for Policy Development has produced a briefing note setting out key elements of net zero leadership for government.
The Government Leadership on Net Zero briefing note by Dr Mara Hammerle and Toby Phillips. It sets out three key dimensions of government leadership on net zero.
They are:
- Ambition: a leading net zero program
has a challenging timeline and scale of
action. It includes scope 3 emissions
alongside scope 1 and 2 emissions.
- Innovation: leadership requires true
change to internal systems, eg. internal
carbon pricing.
- Honesty: leadership means clear and
consistent reporting on aspects such as
progress against clear emissions
benchmarks, but also setbacks or
unexpected difficulties.