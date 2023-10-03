Government leadership on net zero briefing note

Parliament House, Canberra

The Centre for Policy Development has produced a briefing note setting out key elements of net zero leadership for government.

The Government Leadership on Net Zero briefing note by Dr Mara Hammerle and Toby Phillips. It sets out three key dimensions of government leadership on net zero.

They are:

  • Ambition: a leading net zero program
    has a challenging timeline and scale of
    action. It includes scope 3 emissions
    alongside scope 1 and 2 emissions.
  • Innovation: leadership requires true
    change to internal systems, eg. internal
    carbon pricing.
  • Honesty: leadership means clear and
    consistent reporting on aspects such as
    progress against clear emissions
    benchmarks, but also setbacks or
    unexpected difficulties.
Government Leadership on Net Zero Briefing Note Cover
Read the Briefing Note [PDF]
