Announcement of Board Transition at CPD

As many would be already be aware, CPD Board Chair Sam Mostyn AO was recently appointed as Australia’s next Governor-General. Consequently, Sam has needed to resign from all board positions, including her role at CPD. Sam has contributed profoundly to our organization over the past seven years, serving as Deputy Chair before her tenure as Chair beginning in 2022.

Under Sam’s leadership CPD has become a potent force for bold, practical and collaborative reform throughout Australia and across our region. With CEO Andrew Hudson, Sam has guided CPD’s influence across many dimensions of public policy, both within Australia and throughout South East Asia. Early childhood development, gender equality, climate and energy transition, criminal justice reform, democratic renewal, and the challenges of forced migration and resettlement were all key areas CPD had a significant hand in addressing during Sam’s tenure. Each of these initiatives benefited immensely from Sam’s keen insight, unparalleled network, and forward-thinking leadership.

This week, CPD’s board decided to appoint Dr Don Russell as Acting Board Chair. Dr Russell has been a member of CPD’s Board since 2018 and has been Deputy Chair since 2022. Dr Russell is an esteemed public and private sector leader. He is currently the Board Chair at AusSuper, Australia’s largest superannuation company. He also has public sector leadership experience at the highest level, including as Chief Executive of the South Australian Department of Premier & Cabinet and Secretary of the Federal Department of Industry. He was also Australia’s Ambassador to the United States.

CPD’s board will now take the time to search for a permanent Board Chair both internally and externally and we expect a decision towards the end of the year.

CPD’s impact and reach has never been stronger and we are currently finalising a new 3-year organisational strategy to chart further impact through to 2027.

For any questions or feedback, please feel free to contact us. We appreciate your continued support and engagement with CPD.