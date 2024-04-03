CPD congratulates Sam Mostyn AO on her appointment as Australia’s next Governor-General

The Centre for Policy Development (CPD) is proud to announce that its Board Chair, Sam Mostyn AO, has been appointed as the next Governor-General of Australia. This prestigious appointment was officially announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier today.

Sam Mostyn, who has served on the CPD Board since 2017 and assumed the role of chair in 2022, has been a cornerstone of the organisation’s growth and strategic direction. Under her leadership, CPD has championed significant policy reforms and made a lasting impact on the policy environment both in Australia and internationally.

Sam’s career has been marked by significant achievements, and her extensive experience in business, her service to community and her tireless advocacy for equality has been an invaluable asset to the organisation.

As she prepares to embark on her new responsibilities as Governor-General, CPD extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Sam.

Centre for Policy Development CEO, Andrew Hudson, expressed his gratitude for Sam’s dedicated service.

“The entire CPD team, our partners and our network are immensely grateful for everything Sam has achieved during her time with the organisation,” Mr Hudson said.

“Sam’s contribution to CPD has been monumental, and her visionary leadership has been instrumental in propelling the organisation to new heights.

“While we will deeply miss her guidance, the legacy of her impact will not soon be forgotten.

“I cannot think of a better person to take up this appointment, and we wish her all the best in her new role.”